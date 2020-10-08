Advertisement

WHO ARE WE? Persons of interest sought surrounding Greenville break-ins

Greenville Police say these two men are persons of interest surrounding a series of break-ins.
Greenville Police say these two men are persons of interest surrounding a series of break-ins.
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they want to talk to about a series of break-ins.

Greenville Police shared surveillance pictures of two men they say are persons of interest in home break-ins during the overnight hours of September 28th on Carlow Place and Cherrytree Lane.

If you can identify them, please contact Detective Gillen 252-329-3243 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

