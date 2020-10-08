Virtual job fair held at NC Works in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While negotiations continue for a new stimulus deal to help out of work and unemployed Americans, here in the east, a local career center is doing what they can to help you find a new job.

The NC Works Career Center in Craven County held a drive-thru style job fair Wednesday as the two employers who were on hand at the event looked to fill more than 60 openings.

Career advisors say this is the third hiring event they’ve held outdoors since the pandemic began.

They say it was important for them to find a COVID safe alternative to their traditional job fairs since so many people are struggling to find work.

Career advisors like Beth Miller say that there are jobs out there for those who need work. “Just in the last 30 days we’ve had over 115 job postings, we have initiatives with all three manufacturers in town, Moen, Bosch, Dradura and they are all looking for employees as direct hires so not even just temp positions but real legit direct hires.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s event and are still looking for a new job, career advisors say their office is open and you can make an appointment with them to go through the hundreds of opening they have in their database.

