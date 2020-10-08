Advertisement

Virtual job fair held at NC Works in Craven County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While negotiations continue for a new stimulus deal to help out of work and unemployed Americans, here in the east, a local career center is doing what they can to help you find a new job.

The NC Works Career Center in Craven County held a drive-thru style job fair Wednesday as the two employers who were on hand at the event looked to fill more than 60 openings.

Career advisors say this is the third hiring event they’ve held outdoors since the pandemic began.

They say it was important for them to find a COVID safe alternative to their traditional job fairs since so many people are struggling to find work.

Career advisors like Beth Miller say that there are jobs out there for those who need work. “Just in the last 30 days we’ve had over 115 job postings, we have initiatives with all three manufacturers in town, Moen, Bosch, Dradura and they are all looking for employees as direct hires so not even just temp positions but real legit direct hires.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s event and are still looking for a new job, career advisors say their office is open and you can make an appointment with them to go through the hundreds of opening they have in their database.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Pence, Harris face off as COVID-19 shadows VP debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy but it’s unclear what that will mean for the Greenville location.

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

News

Shoreline protection continues during potential record-breaking storm season

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Though that next phase of beach renourishment won’t begin until January, workers spent the afternoon picking spikelets, from mature sea oats along the dunes.

Latest News

News

Camp Lejeune training exercise readies Marines for next storm

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Marines are students this week training and studying to help out in their community.

News

In Wednesday night event, Cal Cunningham issues apology

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday night Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal cunningham addressed the scandal over sexual texts with a married woman who is not his wife, and revelations he may have had an extramarital affair.

News

Rocky Mount’s police chief retiring

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rocky Mount’s police chief will retire less than two years as the top police officer in the city.

News

Shoreline protection continues during potential record-breaking storm season

Updated: 1 hour ago
With almost two months still to go in hurricane season, and Hurricane Delta barreling down on the Gulf Coast, weather experts say we’re on track for a record-breaking year.

News

Groundbreaking for Freedom Park in Raleigh

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Groundbreaking for Freedom Park in Raleigh

News

Virtual job fair held at NC Works in Craven County

Updated: 1 hour ago
While negotiations continue for a new stimulus deal to help out of work and unemployed Americans, here in the east, a local career center is doing what they can to help you find a new job.