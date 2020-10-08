Advertisement

Uptown Greenville Town Culvert project nearly complete

Ficklen Drive and West 9th Street reopen after being closed for months for Town Creek Culvert project
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another road has reopened in the Town Creek Culvert Project in Uptown Greenville. The project began a little over two years ago.

Ficklen Drive and West 9th street have reopened after being closed for months as part of the town creek culvert project. The goal of the project is to alleviate some of the flooding issues in uptown Greenville.

The project has impacted traffic patterns in the area for the last two years, and city officials say it will soon be complete.

Halo home is right next to Ficklen drive, and the owner says they’ve had to change and adapt to COVID-19 impacting business and the road closure.

Halo Home Business owner Jessica Ceravone said, “We are really excited to have those streets open again because every little bit of traffic we get down here we need. So it’s definitely impacted the area and the traffic flow.”

Ceravone said they are happy to welcome customers in their store to see all the Christmas they’ve put up.

Greenville city leaders say the $33-million Town culvert project is very close to completion and plans to update the progress next week.

