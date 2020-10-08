Advertisement

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

The $2.3 million station was funded by the Golden LEAF Disaster Recovery Act.
New fire station in Trenton
New fire station in Trenton(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Trenton has a brand-new volunteer fire department after the old building, nearly 65 years-old, was wiped out during historic Trent River flooding associated with Hurricane Florence.

The Trent River reached the historic level of 29 feet during Florence, with Trenton being one of the hardest-hit towns in Jones County and Eastern North Carolina.

The new building opened Thursday in Jones County and is a testament to its first responders and the community’s resiliency. The Golden LEAF Recovery Act funded the $2.3 million station built on higher ground, has lodging for staff and includes a conference room for meetings and planning.

“During Florence, y’all were an island, basically,” said North Carolina Director of Emergency Management Mike Spraybery. “Divided up into seven islands. So, you’ve been through the tough times. Now, you worked hard, and you’ve gotten this wonderful facility for our firefighters.”

The building broke ground a year ago Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

