Third annual Healing Vets Weekend going virtual

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.

This weekend is full of events and activities to support veterans and raise awareness for women veterans dealing with PTSD and other issues as they return from service.

It’s hosted by the Pamlico Rose Institute and benefits the Rose Haven Center of Healing in Washington, which is dedicated to serving women veterans by advancing wellness and resilience-building programs for those who are struggling with reintegration.

Over the course of the weekend, there will be a Zoom panel discussion on issues affecting veterans of color, an art exhibit and a bike and motorcycle ride. All of the events are free, except for the ride.

Since the events have gone virtual, CEO of the Pamlico Rose Institute Robert Sands says they have been able to reach a regional and national audience.

