Advertisement

Third annual Healing Vets Weekend going virtual

The weekend is full of events and activities to support veterans.
The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.
The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.(Pamlico Rose Institute)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.

This weekend is full of events and activities to support veterans and raise awareness for women veterans dealing with PTSD and other issues as they return from service.

It’s hosted by the Pamlico Rose Institute and benefits the Rose Haven Center of Healing in Washington, which is dedicated to serving women veterans by advancing wellness and resilience-building programs for those who are struggling with reintegration.

Over the course of the weekend, there will be a Zoom panel discussion on issues affecting veterans of color, an art exhibit and a bike and motorcycle ride. All of the events are free, except for the ride.

Since the events have gone virtual, CEO of the Pamlico Rose Institute Robert Sands says they have been able to reach a regional and national audience.

For a full list of the weekend’s events, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hurricane Delta still targeting Louisiana Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta expected to hit the Central Gulf Coast Friday.

News

Eric Trump set to visit NC today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Eric Trump will be in Monroe, in the Charlotte metropolitan area, for a Make America Great Again event at 3:30 p.m.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another 80 degree, sunny day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Light north winds will keep the humidity low on Thursday.

News

Patients in state receiving experimental COVID-19 treatment used by president

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Patients in state receiving experimental covid-19 treatment used by president

Latest News

News

Political leaders in the East weigh in on Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
The first Vice Presidential Debate wrapped up Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris.

National Politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Uptown Greenville Town Culvert project nearly complete

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Uptown Greenville Town Culvert project nearly complete

News

Some parents and students have virtual school burnout - advice to cope

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Some parents and students have virtual school burnout - advice to cope

News

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy but it’s unclear what that will mean for the Greenville location.

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.