Thanksgiving turkeys expected to be smaller this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (CNN) - Grocery stores, distributors and farmers are rethinking long-standing Thanksgiving traditions this year.

This comes as fewer people are expected to gather around Thanksgiving tables due to covid-19.

Chains like Giant Eagle and Stew Leonard’s are buying smaller birds. Walmart, the largest grocer in the U.S., is increasing its availability of boneless and bone-in turkey breasts, which is less meat than the whole bird.

A commodity research firm says retailers and distributors will be buying more hens, which are smaller than toms, or male birds.

While the turkeys may be smaller, experts still think about 40 million turkeys will be eaten around the holiday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.