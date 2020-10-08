Suddenlink donates iPads to Lenoir & Pitt County Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Suddenlink has donated $50,000 worth of iPads to Lenoir County and Pitt County Schools to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum for students.

Bob Lillie, Regional Vice President at Suddenlink says, “At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow.”

Brent Williams, Lenoir County Schools Superintendent says, “Over the past six years, iPads have become an essential learning tool for all 8,700 of our K-12 students. Lenoir County Public Schools, our administrators, teachers, and students, appreciate the support of Suddenlink Altice.”

