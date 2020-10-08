Some parents and students have virtual school burnout - advice to cope

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Instead of sending children to school, many parents use virtual learning or hybrids of virtual and in-person class education.

But by doing so, it’s adding to extra stress on parents and students too. Many parents have a lot on their plate, helping their kids transition to remote or hybrid learning - adding computer tech, teachers aid, and school counselor to their resume - often - while juggling day jobs.

Some are even working from home. Mom Anna Mckeown said, “It means that it’s a really long workday. and I’m not able to successfully be either a parent or an employee.”

It can lead to what author and parenting mentor, Susan Groner, calls parenting burnout. Her advice is to breathe. “Go take a walk for a few minutes. Whatever makes you feel good that you can do in a short period,” said Groner.

A study from the University of California finds that moms are more likely to be caregivers for kids, cut back on working hours, and feel more anxious and depressed than men or women without kids during the pandemic.

But the stress can take a toll on children attending school remotely as well.

“I do suffer from the mommy guilt part of course, because I want to be able to be there and give her my best, but sometimes you’re so tired,” Mom Nijha Middleton said.

Groner has a few tips to help moms deal with what she calls mom guilt.

Tips to avoid virtual school burnout:

-spend individual, quality time with your child during their breaks.

-know that your kids don t need you constantly.

-pause your personal and professional goals. It is ok not to push yourself to the max.

