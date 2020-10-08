Advertisement

Sneads Ferry residents brace for hurricane round two in their Louisiana hometown

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in practically the same place Hurricane Laura did on the Louisiana coast.
Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana
Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana(WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s round two for the community of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

After being devastated by category four Hurricane Laura in late August, the Gulf Coast community is bracing for another major hurricane landfall. Hurricane Delta could make landfall in practically the same location Hurricane Laura did.

“Some people are having to completely start over with a new job that had been at certain jobs for many, many years,” said Denise Corman, who lives in Sneads Ferry, but is from Lake Charles, Louisiana. "Some people don’t know if they have a job, to come back to. A lot of businesses were hurt with COVID, and then hit with a hurricane.

Many of Denise Corman’s friends and families are evacuating from Louisiana. She said it’s largely because many of their homes have not been rebuilt after the destruction of Hurricane Laura.

“There hasn’t been anything like this that we know of,” said Corman. “They just didn’t have the money to rebuild; they didn’t have the funding to start over or even bring their employees back.”

A few of Corman’s family were able to escape to Eastern North Carolina before the storm hit.

“It’s a very sinking, uncomfortable, unfortunate feeling,” said Adrienne Comeaux, who just moved to Eastern North Carolina. “I know friends from college who have been married for a couple of years and completely lost their homes. I just feel like we’re young to be dealing with that kind of stuff.”

Still rebuilding from that destruction, these bayou natives say they’re hometown is not prepared to weather another storm.

“This is a big town,” said Grant Von Rosenburg, who’s from Lake Charles. “This is a big area and there’s a lot of people affected by this in already economically uncertain times.”

Although times are tough for people on the Gulf Coast, Corman, Comeaux, and Von Rosenburg insist their community will bounce back.

“You wouldn’t even have recognized Lake Charles a few months ago,” said Comeaux. “They rebuilt everything. It was beautiful. So, I don’t really have any doubts that it’ll come back.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Friday

News

NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

News

USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

News

Suddenlink donates iPads to Lenoir & Pitt County Schools

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Suddenlink has donated $50,000 worth of iPads to Lenoir County and Pitt County Schools to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum for students.

News

Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
For the first time in months, students at the two Early College High Schools in Craven County went back to school for face to face instruction. The change comes as these schools start their second nine weeks of learning, the Board of Education voted to move to Plan B after starting the school year under Plan C which was fully virtual.

Latest News

News

Rally for law enforcement in Greenville this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A back the blue rally is taking place this Saturday, October 10th, in Greenville.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Winterville murals promoting equality now complete

News

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The $2.3 million station was funded by the Golden LEAF Disaster Recovery Act.

News

Lenoir County Schools Superintendent named Regional Superintendent of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2020 -2021 school year by the Southeast Education Alliance.