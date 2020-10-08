Sneads Ferry residents brace for hurricane round two in their Louisiana hometown

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s round two for the community of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

After being devastated by category four Hurricane Laura in late August, the Gulf Coast community is bracing for another major hurricane landfall. Hurricane Delta could make landfall in practically the same location Hurricane Laura did.

“Some people are having to completely start over with a new job that had been at certain jobs for many, many years,” said Denise Corman, who lives in Sneads Ferry, but is from Lake Charles, Louisiana. "Some people don’t know if they have a job, to come back to. A lot of businesses were hurt with COVID, and then hit with a hurricane.

Many of Denise Corman’s friends and families are evacuating from Louisiana. She said it’s largely because many of their homes have not been rebuilt after the destruction of Hurricane Laura.

“There hasn’t been anything like this that we know of,” said Corman. “They just didn’t have the money to rebuild; they didn’t have the funding to start over or even bring their employees back.”

A few of Corman’s family were able to escape to Eastern North Carolina before the storm hit.

“It’s a very sinking, uncomfortable, unfortunate feeling,” said Adrienne Comeaux, who just moved to Eastern North Carolina. “I know friends from college who have been married for a couple of years and completely lost their homes. I just feel like we’re young to be dealing with that kind of stuff.”

Still rebuilding from that destruction, these bayou natives say they’re hometown is not prepared to weather another storm.

“This is a big town,” said Grant Von Rosenburg, who’s from Lake Charles. “This is a big area and there’s a lot of people affected by this in already economically uncertain times.”

Although times are tough for people on the Gulf Coast, Corman, Comeaux, and Von Rosenburg insist their community will bounce back.

“You wouldn’t even have recognized Lake Charles a few months ago,” said Comeaux. “They rebuilt everything. It was beautiful. So, I don’t really have any doubts that it’ll come back.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.