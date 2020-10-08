Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Winterville murals promoting equality now complete

News

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

Updated: moments ago
|
By Liam Collins
The $2.3 million station was funded by the Golden LEAF Disaster Recovery Act.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

News

Lenoir County Schools Superintendent named Regional Superintendent of the Year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2020 -2021 school year by the Southeast Education Alliance.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clear evening with cool temperatures

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Light north winds will keep the humidity low on Thursday.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Next presidential debate up in the air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It’s suddenly up in the air when the next presidential debate, or maybe debates, may take place.

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) reacts to the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven County reports two new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since Monday, Craven County has reported seven new deaths, bringing their total to 48.