Shoreline protection continues during potential record-breaking storm season

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - With almost two months still to go in hurricane season, and Hurricane Delta barreling down on the Gulf Coast, weather experts say we’re on track for a record-breaking year. Those along the North Carolina coast continue preparing for future storms here in Eastern Carolina.

On Tuesday in Emerald Isle, workers from a company called Earth Balance made their way up and down the beach strand preparing for the next phase of beach nourishment.

The next phase won’t begin until January, but workers spent the afternoon picking spikelets from mature sea oats along the dunes.

“You know the better dune system we have, and the more robust dune system, it can withstand a lot of storms,” says Greg Rudolph with Carteret County Shoreline Protection.

They’ll collect more than 500 pounds of spikelets and extract their seeds to harvest new plantings once nourishment is complete next spring.

This step is all part of a long term shoreline protection plan along the crystal coast.

“The sea oats grow kind of where the beach is not flooded. So it' s a good indication of beach health. Any windblown sand, it traps and builds the dune upward,” Rudolph explains.

It’s dunes like the ones their rehabilitating that have helped protect the coast during a near record-breaking year in the tropics.

Only in 2005 did we see more named storms than we have so far this year.

“With like I said, still about 20% of the hurricane season left, it looks like we have a pretty good chance of this being the most active year on record,” says Carl Barnes, a Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

With Hurricane Delta just the latest major storm to approach the gulf coast, the increased activity is merely a reflection of the seasonal weather patterns.

“We are transitioning into an El Nino, which we’re expecting to hang around through the winter, and we also have warmer than normal sea surface temperatures,” explains Barnes.

But with warming waters and an ever-changing global climate, for Barnes, future seasons are hard to predict.

“The longer-term trend might be more active hurricane seasons, but that doesn’t mean every single year is going to be more active.”

Barnes says while there have only been three major hurricanes so far this year, compared to the six we saw in 2005, impacts this season have already outweighed those from15-years ago due to storm tracks here in 2020.

