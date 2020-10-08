Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy but it’s unclear what that will mean for the Greenville location.

The CEO of the restaurant chain says Wednesday’s filing will help it recover from the pandemic.

The company says it plans to permanently close 185 restaurants that shut down because of coronavirus guidelines.

Overall, more than 230 locations will remain open.

Ruby Tuesday was struggling before the pandemic hit.

The privately held chain has closed about 200 locations within the past few years.

