Rep. Murphy defends Tweet about Senator Harris’ selection for VP

Congressman Greg Murphy posted this tweet Wednesday night. It has since been deleted.
Congressman Greg Murphy posted this tweet Wednesday night. It has since been deleted.(WITN)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Democratic party in one county is angry over a deleted Twitter post by Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

On Thursday, The Pitt County Democratic Party brought attention to the Tweet on its Facebook page.

The congressman’s deleted post reads:

“@KamalaHarris is a walking disaster…she was only picked for her color and her race…is that how we pick our leaders now in America?? QT @Mike_Pence: https://t.co/d4bPefxXAr

When reached by phone, Rep. Murphy says he deleted the post because “it was supposed to say color and gender.” He added that “I’m not into gender politics.”

The congressman told WITN that he was not available for an interview today.

In its post the Pitt County Democratic Party strongly disagreed with the congressman’s assessment of Harris:

Pitt County Democrats response to a deleted Tweet by Rep. Greg Murphy about Sen. Kamala Harris.
Pitt County Democrats response to a deleted Tweet by Rep. Greg Murphy about Sen. Kamala Harris.(Facebook)

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris held their first and only debate last night in Utah.

