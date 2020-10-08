Advertisement

Rally for law enforcement in Greenville this weekend

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Back the Blue rally is taking place this Saturday, October 10th, in Greenville.

The event will have the Carteret County and Craven County Sheriffs, State Representative Perrin Jones, and Congressman Greg Murphy, in attendance.

Jerry Fisher, the organizer of the event, said he wanted to hold a rally for the silent majority to show support and care for law enforcement officials.

Fisher said the event will start at the Pitt County Courthouse with a moment of silence for fallen law enforcement officials, and then speakers will take turns talking to the crowd.

The event will end with a march around Uptown Greenville.

Fisher said law enforcement officials are underappreciated and that this is a positive event in order to bring the community together. “I think law enforcement officers are being very overwhelmed. This is not a counter to any organization. It’s not a counter to anything or anyone. This is not a Republican or Democrat thing. It is a citizens thing and everyone in the community, no matter who you are, no matter your background, it doesn’t matter who you are. The law enforcement officers are going to show up in your time of need. I want our law enforcement to understand that the community does appreciate the sacrifice that they and their families make.”

The event starts at 10:00 am Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse.

Masks and being socially distant will be encouraged.

