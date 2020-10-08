Advertisement

Political leaders in the East weigh in on Vice Presidential Debate

Vice Presidential Debate
Vice Presidential Debate(AP Images)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first Vice Presidential Debate wrapped up Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Political officials here in the East weighed in on the debate and their party leaders.

The socially distant debate kicked off with a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Democratic Governor Jim Hunt and Republican Congressman Greg Murphy also responded to the COVID-19 topic.

They discussed President Trump leaving the hospital a few days ago after contracting the coronavirus.

Candidates also talked about the economy, climate change, U.S. relations with China, American leadership in 2020, the Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and abortion.

Harris stated that she will always fight for a woman’s right to make her own decision about her body and Vice President Pence said he makes no apologies for being pro-life.

Former Governor Hunt said Harris is a strong and effective leader and he is glad that Joe Biden picked her.

Republican Congressman Murphy said that Vice President Pence is a thoughtful individual and pensive individual and a strong leader.

Debate moderator, Susan Page, also asked the candidates if justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March during a botched raid on her apartment. Her death drew national attention and led to marches nationwide.

Senator Kamala Harris said no, Breonna Taylor did not get justice, while Pence sympathized with the family but said he trusts the justice system.

The next Presidential debate is set for Miami, Florida on October 15th.

