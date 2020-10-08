Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright and beautiful Thursday

Sunshine and a north wind will make for a pleasantly warm Thursday afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday & Friday

Winds will blow from the north as the front moves off the coast Thursday. Under sunny skies, highs will reach near 80 Thursday and dip to the mid 70s Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s.

Surface map for Thursday afternoon
Surface map for Thursday afternoon(Phillip Williams)

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers toward the end of the day. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas seeing between a half inch and about 1″ of rainfall by sunrise Monday. Sunday’s temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. A few lingering showers are possible Monday before dry weather takes control Tuesday.

