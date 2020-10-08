Onslow County woman wins more than $350,000 on lottery jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sharon Lindsey of Jacksonville has snagged the largest Fast Play jackpot yet with a $357,731 win.

Lindsey purchased a $10 Jackpot 7′s ticket from CJ’s Food Store on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. She says at first, she couldn’t believe it once she realized she had won.

“I didn’t check it immediately because I never check mine at the store. I have the lottery app on my phone so I was scanning and checking the tickets and it said, ‘Claim at North Carolina headquarters,’ and I just started screaming. I said, ‘No, no, no way!’ I could not believe it.”

Lindsey claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I’ve always told myself, 'I’m gonna win the lottery and win big one day. I’ve always said that.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $253,098.

