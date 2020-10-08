Onslow County woman wins more than $350,000 on lottery jackpot
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sharon Lindsey of Jacksonville has snagged the largest Fast Play jackpot yet with a $357,731 win.
Lindsey purchased a $10 Jackpot 7′s ticket from CJ’s Food Store on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. She says at first, she couldn’t believe it once she realized she had won.
Lindsey claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $253,098.
