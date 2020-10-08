McDonald’s to add new bakery items to menu

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - McDonald’s has announced three new baked goods it will add to its permanent menu.

The fast-food giant said starting Oct. 28 customers will be able to buy an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at participating locations in the U.S.

The McCafe bakery items will be available all day, though the move comes as McDonald’s tries to revive its breakfast sales.

The chain’s breakfast sales have been under pressure as many consumers continue to work from home, disrupting their usual commutes and breakfast habits.

