Lenoir County Schools Superintendent named Regional Superintendent of the Year

Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams
Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2020 -2021 school year by the Southeast Education Alliance.

The Southeast Alliance includes superintendents from 14 counties in southeastern NC. The state winner will go on to compete for the national award sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators.

Dr. Kathy Spencer, Executive Director of Southeast Education Alliance says, “Brent Williams demonstrates his passion and commitment to Lenoir County and the public education systems of North Carolina daily as he works with his colleagues, his Board of Education, his State and local leaders, and most importantly his staff, students, and families. His leadership has continued to be a model for superintendents and all educators to view, especially as we work in this critical time of shared and collaborative engagement with so many different stakeholder groups. He is an advocate for education on all of the major issues we are experiencing throughout the state.”

Williams says, “I am proud of the progress that our district has made over the last few years with strong gains in student achievement, in the steady progress of our one-to-one digital learning program and the partnerships we’ve forged with Lenoir Community College and area businesses and manufacturers that are creating many additional opportunities for our students. I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead our district and to work with such outstanding teachers, administrators and other staff members who do all that they can every day to fulfill the mission of making truly the best possible and most meaningful learning opportunities a daily reality for the young people that we are so richly blessed to serve.”

Williams has been superintendent in Lenoir County for five-years.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

