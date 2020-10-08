Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Another 80 degree, sunny day

A north wind will bring a bit less humidity Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday & Friday

A dry cold front will move through the area around sunrise Thursday. Winds will turn back from the north as the front moves through, with a dip in the highs to the mid to upper 70s both days along with a bit less humidity. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers toward the end of the day. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas nearing about 1″ of rainfall by sunrise Monday. Sunday’s temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. The rain will likely depart late Sunday night with a return to pleasant, quiet weather next week.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 8th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for October 8th, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/06/2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/06/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 4, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 3, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020