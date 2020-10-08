Jim’s Forecast: Another 80 degree, sunny day

Thursday & Friday

A dry cold front will move through the area around sunrise Thursday. Winds will turn back from the north as the front moves through, with a dip in the highs to the mid to upper 70s both days along with a bit less humidity. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers toward the end of the day. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas nearing about 1″ of rainfall by sunrise Monday. Sunday’s temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. The rain will likely depart late Sunday night with a return to pleasant, quiet weather next week.