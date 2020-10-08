In Wednesday night event, Cal Cunningham issues apology

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal cunningham addressed the scandal over sexual texts with a married woman who is not his wife, and revelations he may have had an extramarital affair.

Cunningham was a speaker at the League of Conservation Voters' Green Tie Awards, which was virtual this year because of COVID-19.

Cunningham said, “I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused in my personal life and I also apologize to all of you. And I hope each of you watching at home accept this sincere apology and that we will continue to work together to change the direction of our country and strengthen our state. Right now, we are facing some very serious challenges as a nation and as a state, as communities and as families, and we all need to work together.”

Cunningham, an Army Reserve Lt. Colonel, is currently under investigation by the US Army Reserve. “The Army Reserve is investigating the matters involving Lt. Col. James Cunningham. As such, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Flake said in a statement to WBTV.

Adultery is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It is not clear whether Cunningham’s alleged conduct would violate the UCMJ.

Previously undisclosed text messages obtained by The Associated Press and additional interviews show that the relationship with the woman extended beyond suggestive texts to an intimate encounter as recently as July.

Cunningham, who faces Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, continued to talk about the election saying, “This campaign, our campaign, is about something much bigger than just me. I will not get side-tracked, and I hope you won’t either. The stakes are too high in this election.”

Tillis campaign responded saying, “Cal Cunningham’s comments tonight only make his scandal -- and the hypocrisy of his campaign -- worse. Cunningham is afraid to directly address why and how he betrayed the trust of North Carolinians. He offered no explanation for his extramarital affairs, instead choosing to read off an insincere apology written by his campaign consultants from DC, in line with the fake and insincere persona he is trying to sell to North Carolina. Cal Cunningham needs to stop hiding behind prewritten statements and teleprompters. He needs to answer every single question from reporters he has spent the last week ignoring. North Carolinians deserve a full explanation; the truth still matters.”

