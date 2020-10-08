Hurricane Delta aiming for same area of Louisiana hit hard before

Hurricane Delta

Category: 2

Maximum Sustained Winds: 105 mph

Central Pressure: 968 mb

Movement: Northwest 14 mph

Hurricane Delta data at midday Thursday (Phillip Williams)

Delta made its first landfall near Puerto Morelos at 6:30am Wednesday with sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm weakened over land and is now back over open water in the Gulf. The current track brings Delta onshore between Houston, TX and New Orleans, LA late Friday as a category 2 or 3 storm.

Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that a half of an inch to an inch or so of rainfall will be possible this weekend, primarily Sunday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

