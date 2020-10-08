Groundbreaking for Freedom Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State leaders broke ground on a new park in Raleigh on Wednesday, honoring African-Americans.

“Freedom Park” is the first park to recognize African Americans in North Carolina.

The park will feature five walkways filled with words of freedom from people who were once slaves. The Park will honor the African American experience and struggle for freedom in North Carolina.

The park will provide a beautiful space in the heart of the state capitol where people can reflect on the past through the sculptural elements, rest and recreate in the present, and be inspired for the future. Organizers are also still seeking donations to make the park a reality. https://ncfmp.nationbuilder.com/donate

Freedom Park features an award winning design by internationally recognized architect Phil Freelon.

Freelon’s design achievements include cultural, civic and academic projects for some of America’s most respected cultural institutions. Freelon led the design team for the recently dedicated $500M Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington DC. In Spring of 2016, his design was chosen for the North Carolina Freedom Park.

Construction of the project should begin in 2021 and is expected to take a year to complete.

