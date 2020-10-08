Greenville man faces drug charges following traffic stop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenville man Tuesday after finding drugs during a traffic stop.

Detectives said they pulled Christopher Hahn, 25, over in the Belvoir area after identifying the driver as a man with a suspended license.

During the stop, officials found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. Hahn was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

