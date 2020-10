MONROE, N.C. (WITN) - One of President Trump’s children will be in our state Thursday to campaign for his father.

Eric Trump will be in Monroe, in the Charlotte metropolitan area, for a Make America Great Again event at 3:30 p.m.

He’ll then head to Whitsett, just outside of Greensboro, for another event at 6:30.

