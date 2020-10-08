Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in months, students at the two Early College High Schools in Craven County went back to school for face to face instruction. The change comes as these schools start their second nine weeks of learning. The Board of Education voted to move to Plan B after starting the school year under Plan C which was fully virtual.

Craven County Early College High Schools begin face to face learning under Plan B (WITN)

For the leaders at the Early College High School in New Bern, it’s been refreshing to see their students in person again. "It’s the first day of school each day this week, but I’m starting to hear students talking a little bit more and start to laugh a little bit, that’s good to hear, good for our staff and good for our hearts to hear that,” said Principal Todd Bradley.

These two high schools and the districts traditional high schools go to school for face to face instruction once a week and are broken up into four groups. Principal Bradley says his staff has spent months creating a safe return to school plan and have been busy sharing that information with their students so the first day back wouldn’t be too big of an adjustment.

"Our staff created videos so that our students could see how things were going to work,” said Bradley.

Each student must have their temperature checked, go through a wellness screening, and wear a mask every day while they are at school. So far staff at the high school say things have been going well.

Being an Early College High School means that these students also take college courses as part of their curriculum. College Coordinator Allison Edwards says it has taken a lot of planning to coordinate a way for their students to continue taking college courses throughout the pandemic while they also navigate learning in their high school courses.

“Dr. Hatcher worked with us so that students could go from some seated classes at the community college to online classes or if they were comfortable with a seated class at the college they were able to maintain those courses so it was just a lot of logistical planning,” said Edwards.

Traditional schools in Craven County will begin their transition to Plan B learning at the start of their second nine weeks of school which begins on October 19th. You can find the full plan for Plan B on the school’s website, https://www.cravenk12.org/.

