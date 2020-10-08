Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - It’s that time of the year when health leaders recommend that Americans get flu vaccines to prevent flu spread in the coming months.

Halifax County is offering a drive-thru flu shot event for residents on Friday, October 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station #2 at 638 Hwy 125 in Roanoke Rapids.

People should remain in their vehicles and receive the flu shot while still seated in cars.

Flu shots are free with insurance and cost $36 without insurance.

Fees are collected on-site.

Medical workers suggest you wear loose sleeves to access the upper arm, near the shoulder, to receive your flu shot.

They also say to wear your face mask. This clinic is for adults only who are18 years old and older.

