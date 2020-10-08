Advertisement

DEPUTIES: High speed Nash County chase leads to crash; recovery of drugs

Nash County deputies accuse Nazeer Vick of leading them on a high speed chase. Deputies say they found drugs and a gun with Vick.
Nash County deputies accuse Nazeer Vick of leading them on a high speed chase. Deputies say they found drugs and a gun with Vick.(NCSO)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office says that a man ended up in the hospital after leading them on a high speed chase.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that it was working an operation with other agencies on I-95 around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation.

Officials say that Nazeer Vick, 29, of Wilson, refused to stop and took off south on I-95.

Deputies tell us the chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, came to an end when Vick tried to avoid stop sticks, lost control, and struck the side of a tractor trailer.

We’re told Vick stopped the vehicle and ran away to a nearby hotel where he was later found hiding in one of the rooms.

Investigators say Vick had a book bag with him that had over five ounces of crack cocaine, nearly three ounces of Fentanyl, over nine ounces of marijuana, and a .357 revolver.

Vick was taken to Wilson Medical Center where officials say he was cleared and then taken to the Nash County Detention Center.

He is charged with trafficking in heroin, maintaining a vehicle/place for controlled substance, possession of cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin/opiates, possession w/ intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession w/ intent to sell/deliver MDMA, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of a firearm by a felon

Vick’s bond was set at $1,020,000.

