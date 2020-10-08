Deadline to register to vote draws closer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline to register for the upcoming election is inching closer.

On Wednesday, October 7, you now have two days left to register with a Friday 5 p.m. deadline to register to vote in November.

You will be able to register if you vote early by going to a voting location between October 15 and 31.

To register, you will need a form of ID with your name and address, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.