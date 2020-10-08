Advertisement

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — New, eye-popping federal budget figures released Thursday show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

The Congressional Budget Office released the unofficial 2020 figures Thursday, saying the deficit equaled 15% of the U.S. economy, a huge gap that was the largest since the government undertook massive borrowing to finance the final year of World War II.

The government spent $6.6 trillion last year and borrowed 48 cents of every dollar it spent, CBO said. The numbers amount to a 47% increase in spending, led by $578 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for smaller businesses, and a $443 billion increase in unemployment benefits over the past six months alone.

The massive figures were expected but still stunning, more than double the previous deficit record of $1.4 trillion that was registered during former President Barack Obama’s first year in office during the Great Recession in 2009.

Revenues also contributed to the bleak fiscal picture, falling $44 billion to $3.4 trillion, as income tax receipts dropped almost 16% as the jobless rate spiked. Corporate income taxes dropped by 21%, even as Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes climbed 5%.

Economists say the most significant measure of government deficits is to compare them to the gross domestic product. By that score, the flood of red ink in 2020 still blew past Obama’s 2009 record, in which the deficit almost hit 10% of GDP.

The CBO estimate is preliminary, based on daily Treasury reports, but is likely to match the official numbers due from Treasury and the White House budget office later this month.

The figures come as Washington has been debating another round of COVID-19 relief, spending that Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jay Powell says is needed to ease the chances of a double-dip recession and a higher jobless rate. But talks have broken down and fears are rising that more fiscal stimulus will have to wait until next year.

The COVID-related spike in the deficit obscures a smaller, steady rise in the deficit under President Donald Trump’s watch. Trump in 2017 engineered a large tax cut whose 10-year cost has been matched by pandemic relief efforts over the past six months alone.

In August, CBO issued a 10-year estimate predicting the deficit would decline to $1.8 trillion in the 2021 budget year that began Oct. 1 and would register $13 trillion over the coming decade. It would average 5% of GDP over that time, a level that many economists fear could lead to higher interest rates and a stagnating economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) reacts to the vice presidential debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven County reports two new deaths

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since Monday, Craven County has reported seven new deaths, bringing their total to 48.

Latest News

News

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic in Roanoke Rapids

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic in Roanoke Rapids

National

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

News

Pitt Friends interview for 10-8-2020

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Pitt Friends interview for 10-8-2020

National

The Mystery Box: Employees say job receiving and shipping packages didn’t deliver

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Rachel DePompa
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

Local

Onslow County woman wins more than $350,000 on lottery jackpot

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lindsey purchased a $10 Jackpot 7′s ticket from CJ’s Food Store on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

National

The Mystery Box

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.