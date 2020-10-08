Advertisement

Cooper appoints new NC elections board pick after withdrawal

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has picked another Republican to join the State Board of Elections.

The appointment comes a day after Cooper rescinded his original choice for a vacant seat designated for the GOP.

Cooper on Thursday appointed Stacy ``Four'' Eggers to the fifth and final spot on the board.

Cooper’s original choice for the board was James Carlton ``Carr'' McLamb Jr. But the governor’s general counsel wrote Wednesday to McLamb withdrawing the nomination.

The letter didn’t describe the reason for the withdrawal. McLamb says the decision followed abuse allegations made against him, which he denied.

