Beaufort County woman behind bars facing drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested a Beaufort County woman following a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officials said during a traffic stop, they determined the passenger Mary Brink, 55, had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the stop, officials also found Brink to be in possession of heroin.

She was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where she is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

