Beaufort Co. Commissioner says wife harassed by men in Jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a local commissioner says supporters of President Trump harassed his wife. The incident happened in Washington. Beaufort County Commissioner Jerry Langley says his wife was waiting down at the waterfront for his meeting to end Tuesday night when he says the unthinkable happened.

According to Langley’s post on social media, three jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags cornered his wife, Alice, while waiting in her car. Both Langley and his wife are Black.

The drivers blasted music, yelled at her, and flashed their high beam vehicle lights in her face.

The post says she got away and called Washington Police, who are now investigating what happened. The commissioner said he does not want to comment publicly while it’s under investigation, but others in the community are showing support for his wife.

Washington resident Rosa Knight said the harassment should not have happened.

“God gave us all freedom of choice. We have the freedom to walk on the waterfront, freedom to vote for who we want to, so that was wrong,” Knight said.

Langley also mentions in the post that these drivers have been seen at the waterfront area before. Washington police tell us they’re reviewing security cameras here at the waterfront to see if they caught the run-in on video.

