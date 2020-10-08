Advertisement

Beaufort Co. Commissioner says wife harassed by men in Jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags

Beaufort County Commissioner's wife harassed by Trump supporters
Beaufort County Commissioner's wife harassed by Trump supporters(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a local commissioner says supporters of President Trump harassed his wife. The incident happened in Washington. Beaufort County Commissioner Jerry Langley says his wife was waiting down at the waterfront for his meeting to end Tuesday night when he says the unthinkable happened.

According to Langley’s post on social media, three jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags cornered his wife, Alice, while waiting in her car. Both Langley and his wife are Black.

The drivers blasted music, yelled at her, and flashed their high beam vehicle lights in her face.

The post says she got away and called Washington Police, who are now investigating what happened. The commissioner said he does not want to comment publicly while it’s under investigation, but others in the community are showing support for his wife.

Washington resident Rosa Knight said the harassment should not have happened.

“God gave us all freedom of choice. We have the freedom to walk on the waterfront, freedom to vote for who we want to, so that was wrong,” Knight said.

Langley also mentions in the post that these drivers have been seen at the waterfront area before. Washington police tell us they’re reviewing security cameras here at the waterfront to see if they caught the run-in on video.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline to register to vote draws closer

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Deadline to register to vote draws closer

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: A little cooler Thursday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A cold front will bring temperatures back to average on Thursday

News

Economic developer reacts to American Airlines suspending services to PGV

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
For at least the next two months, American Airlines will not by flying in or out of Pitt-Greenville Airport, impacting passengers and businesses alike.

News

Camp Lejeune training exercise readies Marines for next storm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Tree felling training is designed to teach Marines to help clear debris on- and off-base after a hurricane.

Latest News

News

SlowCOVIDNC Surpasses 100,000 downloads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More than 100,000 people have downloaded SlowCOVIDNC, the official exposure notification app of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Assisted living facility takes residents on weekly virtual vacations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Since the Centers for Disease Control says seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups for the virus, one assisted living facility in the East decided to bring the vacation to them.

News

Ahead of VP debate, political experts say VP role more important

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Voters may find VP role more important this year

Hurricane

Hurricane Delta moving over the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta expected to hit the Central Gulf Coast Friday.

Crime

UPDATE: Deputies identify teen victim in Pitt County murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Deputies say that a juvenile is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of another juvenile.

Seniors virtual vacation

Updated: 2 hours ago