Tryon Palace hit by vandals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s first state capitol has been hit by vandals.

Tryon Palace in New Bern says sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday someone got onto palace grounds and damaged several historic statues.

A gardener discovered the damage and New Bern police were called in to investigate.

Five statues in three gardens were vandalized. Several are from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

“It is tragic, the pieces are irreplaceable.”

Police found no obvious signs of how the vandals got in and will be posting an increased presence in the area of the palace.

Tryon Palace is hoping someone with information on the vandalism comes forward and contacts New Bern police.

