Tryon Palace hit by vandals

Vandals damaged several statues at Tryon Palace.(Tryon Palace)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s first state capitol has been hit by vandals.

Tryon Palace in New Bern says sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday someone got onto palace grounds and damaged several historic statues.

A gardener discovered the damage and New Bern police were called in to investigate.

Five statues in three gardens were vandalized. Several are from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

Police found no obvious signs of how the vandals got in and will be posting an increased presence in the area of the palace.

Tryon Palace is hoping someone with information on the vandalism comes forward and contacts New Bern police.

