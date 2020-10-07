Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Iyesha Phillips from North Pitt High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.(Jessica Carol-lyn Photography)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.

Phillips began teaching at the high school after graduating from ECU.

She says she didn’t always think teaching would be in her future, but she says “God knew exactly what I needed and where I needed to be.” Now, Phillips says she couldn’t picture herself doing anything else.

Phillips says her job is not just to be a teacher, but also to be a counselor, mother, administrator, nurturer and friend. She says she loves teaching because it is all encompassing and “once you build bonds with your students, you love them for life.”

In the classroom, Phillips prides herself on building relationships with her students, while also helping them reach their IEP goals in a structured, engaging way. She says she often plays games with her students, while also discussing life lessons to build skills in reading and math.

The person who nominated Mrs. Phillips wrote, "'I’ve known Iyesha since she started her teaching career four years ago.  She was given the wonderful opportunity of teaching at North Pitt High School right after she graduated from ECU.

I am nominating Iyesha Phillips because her passion and heart for her students show even outside of her classroom.  When she speaks about her day and how they are succeeding or had a good day, you can hear the love in her voice.  When she feels like a student can be doing better because it’s in them to do so, you can hear the love.  When she cries at graduation because she has seen tremendous growth in her student over the years, you can see the love.  And her students love her just as much.  It’s “funny” how you can have a 4 foot something teacher get so much respect, honesty and love from students who mostly tower over her.  But they are able to do so, because she deals with them in the same manner.

Iyesha, like every other teacher, has to battle with society, home life and more.  She creates a safe space in her classroom where the student feels like they don’t have to just reach for the stars,but  they can go ahead and grab them.

Because of her caring spirit and genuine joy for teaching, I nominate Iyesha Phillips for WITN’s teacher of the week."

Congratulations, Mrs. Phillips!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ECU

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus detected in wastewater at UNC Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus.

Education

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools see 3.2% drop in enrollment

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that there were 142,177 students enrolled. Last year’s head count was 146,888.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Amy Bowman from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Latest News

Education

North Carolina school board censures member for slur

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer.

Education

Pitt County School Board votes to combine in-person K-5 students

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Clayton Bauman
The Pitt County School Board has voted 8 to 1 to take K-5 students off of block in-school learning and combine those students to full time face-to-face instruction.

Coronavirus

Virus pandemic continues to hammer universities’ finances

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
N.C. State has announced new employee furloughs and salary cuts. And administrators at the University of North Carolina warned of similar actions as revenues drop.

Education

Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amelia Gouillon from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon, a fifth grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Coronavirus

Governor says elementary schools can go to in-person classes full time

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement at a 3:00 p.m. news conference in Raleigh.