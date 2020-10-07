Advertisement

SlowCOVIDNC Surpasses 100,000 downloads

SlowCOVIDNC
SlowCOVIDNC(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100,000 people have downloaded SlowCOVIDNC, the official exposure notification app of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

SlowCOVIDNC alerts users when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The app relies on users to anonymously submit their positive result to notify others. It is free, completely anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen says, “This is a great milestone, but we can’t stop here. The more people who download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the more we can slow the spread. And by anonymously notifying the app if you have a positive COVID-19 test, you can help protect your loved ones and your community.”

The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

