Rocky Mount’s police chief retiring

George Robinson announced today that he will retire as Rocky Mount's police chief on December 1st.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount’s police chief will retire less than two years as the top police officer in the city.

Robinson has been with the department for 28 years and was named interim chief on January 1, 2019. He then got the job permanently three months later.

The chief comes from a law enforcement family. One brother is a state trooper, while another brother and a sister work for the Fayetteville Police Department.

There’s no word yet on who will take over his position until Rocky Mount finds a new police chief.

