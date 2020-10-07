Rocky Mount’s police chief retiring

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount’s police chief will retire less than two years as the top police officer in the city.

George Robinson announced today that he will retire as police chief on December 1st.

Robinson has been with the department for 28 years and was named interim chief on January 1, 2019. He then got the job permanently three months later.

“I’m most proud of being able to work among my peers, gain their respect and work as a leader they were willing to follow, Serving the community has been at the forefront of everything I’ve done, and I look forward to watching the Rocky Mount Police Department continue its strive for excellence.”

The chief comes from a law enforcement family. One brother is a state trooper, while another brother and a sister work for the Fayetteville Police Department.

“George Robinson has served the Rocky Mount Police Department with the highest degree of integrity and knowledge. He is a consummate and all-around professional, one who has been a servant leader, and an executive that I have enjoyed playing a critical role on our executive leadership team.”

There’s no word yet on who will take over his position until Rocky Mount finds a new police chief.

