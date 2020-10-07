Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and warm Wednesday

The sunny skies will last through the work week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday

The mercury will jump a few more degrees with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west and southwest at 6 to 13 mph under sun filled skies. Overnight lows Wednesday and into Thursday will be back into the low 60s.

Thursday & Friday

A dry cold front will move through the area around sunrise Thursday. Winds will turn back from the north as the front moves through, with a dip in the highs to the mid 70s both days and skies remaining generally clear. Overnight lows will dip back towards the mid 50s.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers toward the end of the day. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas nearing about 1″ of rainfall. Sundays temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. The rain will likely depart Sunday night with a return to pleasant, dry weather next week.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/06/2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 10/06/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 4, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 3, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/2

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
Weather Authority Forecast 10/2