Pet of the Week: Gizmo

Gizmo is a 7-year-old English Setter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Gizmo.

Gizmo is a English Setter, who is about 7 years old. Volunteers say he’s so loving and has the sweetest soul.

They don’t think he had the best start to his life, but loves napping and the occasional gentle head rub.

If you are interested, reach out to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

