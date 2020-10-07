Advertisement

Oklahoma detention officers face charges after allegedly playing “Baby Shark” on repeat to punish inmates

Oklahoma County Detention Center
Oklahoma County Detention Center(KFOR - NewsNation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KFOR) - Two former Oklahoma detention officers and their supervisor are facing charges after allegedly playing a popular children’s song on repeat as a form of punishment inside the jail.

According to investigators, “Baby Shark” was played late at night as inmates were handcuffed and made to stand inside an attorney booth for long periods of time at the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Monday, former detention center officers Christina Miles and Gregory Butler, and their supervisor, Christopher Hendershott, were charged with four counts of cruelty to prisoners, four counts of corporal punishment to an inmate and four counts of conspiracy.

Oklahoma City Attorney Casey Davis compared the allegations to Guantanamo Bay torture tactics.

Court documents revealed Miles and Butler used the booth in November and December in 2019 to discipline inmates, “and teach them a lesson because they felt that disciplinary action within the detention center was not working in correcting the behavior of the inmates.”

Hendershott was charged for allegedly knowing about the abuse and not stopping it.

