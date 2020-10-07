Greene Correctional Institution inmate dies from COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State prison officials say that an inmate here in Eastern Carolina has died from COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that the Greene Correctional Institution inmate was in his mid-60s and had underlying health conditions.

Officials say the inmate was hospitalized on September 24th and tested positive for the virus on September 26th. We’re told he died on October 7th.

“His death is saddening, and we are continuing the hard work to mitigate the impact of this awful virus in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

This marked the 17th death from the virus in the state prison system.

The prison outside of Maury currently has 41 active COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.