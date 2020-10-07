Advertisement

NC Department of Corrections searching for three offenders who walked away from transitional housing locations

Three offenders walk away from transitional housing locations
Three offenders walk away from transitional housing locations(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is looking for three offenders serving a portion of their active sentences outside of prison who have walked away from their respective residential locations.

The three had been participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement initiative.

Thomas Watson, a 53-year-old white male, failed to return to his transitional housing location in Edenton following his off-site work shift. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 193 lbs. He has black hair, green eyes and a scar on his forehead. Watson was serving a sentence for felony breaking & entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021.

Delbert K. Furman, a 67-year-old Black male, walked away from his transitional housing location in Raleigh. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 206 lbs. Furman was serving a sentence for felony breaking & entering and had a projected release date of Nov. 4, 2020.

Michael Coburn is a 57-year-old white male who left his Rocky Mount housing location. He stands 6′ tall and weighs 245 lbs. and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Coburn was serving a sentence for felony possessing stolen goods and had a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for these three individuals. Escape warrants have been issued for Furman and Coburn. A warrant is being sought for Watson. If you have seen any of them or know their whereabouts, you can contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing.

Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

