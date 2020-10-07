Jim’s Forecast: Temps climbing into the 80s Wednesday

Wednesday

The mercury will jump a few more degrees with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be soft and out of the southwest at 4 to 8 mph under sun filled skies. Overnight lows Wednesday and into Thursday will be back into the low 60s.

Thursday & Friday

A dry cold front will move through the area around sunrise Thursday. Winds will turn back to the north as the front moves through, with a dip in the highs to the mid 70s both days and skies remaining generally clear. Overnight lows will dip back towards the mid 50s.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Muggier mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few late day showers. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas nearing about 1″ of rainfall. Sundays temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. The rain will likely depart Sunday night with a return to nice weather next week.