Hurricane Delta moving over the Yucatan Peninsula

Delta will move over the Gulf of Mexico later today
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane Delta

Category: 2

Maximum Sustained Winds: 105 mph

Central Pressure: 975 mb

Movement: Northwest 17 mph

Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos at 6:30am Wednesday with sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm will be tracking towards the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night into Thursday.

Hurricane Delta's midday advisory Wednesday
Hurricane Delta's midday advisory Wednesday(Phillip Williams)

Delta will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today, potentially increasing its wind speed before it approaches the Gulf Coast of the U.S. The current track brings Delta onshore between Houston, TX and Mobile, AL Friday as a category 3 storm.

Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that an inch or so of rainfall will be possible this weekend, primarily Sunday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

