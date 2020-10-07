Health official says Charlotte beer fest attendees should get tested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Health officials in North Carolina are asking people who attended the Mecktoberfest celebration at the Olde Meckleburg Brewery in Charlotte to consider getting tested for COVID-19.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners Tuesday that the event featured "very few masks'' and "very little social distancing.'' She also said that thousands of people were there.

The event was held Sept. 25 to 27. Video shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.

