Former North Carolina police officer pleads guilty in stun gun death

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina police officer has pleaded guilty to assault in the death four years ago of a suspect on whom he used a stun gun after a car chase.

News outlets report 34-year-old Jesse Craig Santifort pleaded guilty on Tuesday and surrendered his North Carolina law enforcement certification.

Initially, Santifort said that after 37-year-old Alexander Warren Thompson crashed his truck at the end of the chase, the suspect rushed at him and ignored commands to stop before using his stun gun on him. But witnesses said Thompson was in his truck with his hands up when the officer shocked him four times.

