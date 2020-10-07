Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 last month

Updated: moments ago
Gov. Roy Cooper most recently got tested in the middle of September after a family member had a fever.

National

AP source: 2 more Titans positives, Pats cancel practice

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National

Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for ‘Cuties’ movie

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gary Bass
The grand jury indicted the California-based streaming service on a charge of promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.

National

Florida: Voter registration system crash wasn’t cyberattack

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of the crash, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed additional registrations for seven hours Tuesday.

State

U.S. Army Reserve investigating Cal Cunningham

Updated: 39 minutes ago
He is currently assigned to the 134 Legal Operations Detachment based at Fort Bragg.

Latest News

ECU

ECU announces updated plan for spring semester

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The university will offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for undergraduate and graduate students.

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

National Politics

Coronavirus outbreak at White House grows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A top Trump adviser is the latest official to test positive for the coronavirus.

National

Oklahoma detention officers face charges after allegedly playing “Baby Shark” on repeat to punish inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
On Monday, former detention center officers Christina Miles and Gregory Butler, and their supervisor, Christopher Hendershott, were charged with four counts of cruelty to prisoners, four counts of corporal punishment to an inmate and four counts of conspiracy.