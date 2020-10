GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a virtual job and internship fair Wednesday.

It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is open to all students and alumni.

More than 50 employers will be available to offer information on career opportunities.

For more information on this event head to career.ecu.edu

