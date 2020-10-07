Advertisement

ECU announces updated plan for spring semester

ECU announces spring semester plan.
ECU announces spring semester plan.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced its plan for the spring semester.

The university will offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for undergraduate and graduate students. ECU said it will also work to ensure students who want to take courses remotely will have the opportunity to do so.

Classes will also return to a normal 15-week semester, rather than the 7.5-week block schedule used this fall. Classes begin Jan. 19 and end April 27, with final exams slated for April 29 - May 6. Commencement will be held May 7.

A limited number of students will be allowed the option of on-campus living, but all rooms will be single occupancy. For the spring only, the residency requirement for freshmen has been waived.

The university said it will establish a “very large capacity for on-campus isolation and quarantine, update plans for COVID-19 testing, and develop a vaccination plan for students in anticipation of the availability of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.”

ECU will also not have a spring break during the semester.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 last month

Updated: seconds ago
Gov. Roy Cooper most recently got tested in the middle of September after a family member had a fever.

State

U.S. Army Reserve investigating Cal Cunningham

Updated: 38 minutes ago
He is currently assigned to the 134 Legal Operations Detachment based at Fort Bragg.

National

Oklahoma detention officers face charges after allegedly playing “Baby Shark” on repeat to punish inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
On Monday, former detention center officers Christina Miles and Gregory Butler, and their supervisor, Christopher Hendershott, were charged with four counts of cruelty to prisoners, four counts of corporal punishment to an inmate and four counts of conspiracy.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Iyesha Chin Phillips from North Pitt High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Chin Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.

Latest News

News

American Airlines suspending services at PGV starting Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
American Airlines is suspending service at Pitt-Greenville Airport starting Wednesday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Martin, Nash counties report additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Martin County health officials are reporting an additional death, bringing the total to 16 in the county.

State

Former North Carolina police officer pleads guilty in stun gun death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
News outlets report 34-year-old Jesse Craig Santifort pleaded guilty on Tuesday and surrendered his North Carolina law enforcement certification.

Morning Show

Pet of the Week: Gizmo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gizmo is a 7-year-old English Setter.

Hurricane

Category 2 Delta moving over the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Delta, a major hurricane, is expected to make landfall near the site of Gamma's landfall less than a week ago.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Temps climbing into the 80s Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
High temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the low 80s.