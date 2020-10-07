ECU announces updated plan for spring semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced its plan for the spring semester.

The university will offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for undergraduate and graduate students. ECU said it will also work to ensure students who want to take courses remotely will have the opportunity to do so.

Classes will also return to a normal 15-week semester, rather than the 7.5-week block schedule used this fall. Classes begin Jan. 19 and end April 27, with final exams slated for April 29 - May 6. Commencement will be held May 7.

A limited number of students will be allowed the option of on-campus living, but all rooms will be single occupancy. For the spring only, the residency requirement for freshmen has been waived.

The university said it will establish a “very large capacity for on-campus isolation and quarantine, update plans for COVID-19 testing, and develop a vaccination plan for students in anticipation of the availability of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.”

ECU will also not have a spring break during the semester.

