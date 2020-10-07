Economic developer reacts to American Airlines suspending services to PGV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For at least the next two months, American Airlines will not by flying in or out of Pitt-Greenville Airport, impacting passengers and businesses alike.

Jim Kleckley a Greenville Economist said, “So if you’re looking to locate in Greenville by and large we want to have that airport.”

It depends on the business, but experts said the infrastructure for transportation like an airport is one of the things businesses consider when picking their home.

Steve Weathers, the President of the Greenville ENC Alliance says the loss of service, “Is a concern for us because we don’t want to see that extend really any long term.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance works to bring and grow businesses here in the east. Weathers said the paused services do have an effect on his organization, but not that much. “I don’t think it has as much of an effect right now simply because a lot of businesses and states around the country have travel restrictions,” said Weathers.

American Airlines dropped the flights to PGV, and several other smaller airports, because of the low demand caused by the pandemic.

“So the sooner we get this pandemic over with the better off we’re going to be,” Kleckley said.

Airport Director Bill Hopper said the services stopped Wednesday and will start back December first.

